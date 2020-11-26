Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €115.00 by Warburg Research

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.71 ($116.13).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €95.15 ($111.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €76.94 and a 200 day moving average of €73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. Sixt SE has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

