Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €86.00 by UBS Group

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) received a €86.00 ($101.18) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.71 ($116.13).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €95.15 ($111.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. Sixt SE has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67.

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

