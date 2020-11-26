So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Shares of SY opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.15 and a beta of 0.25. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. So-Young International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.87.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

