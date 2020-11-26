Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $17.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.29. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. Research analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

