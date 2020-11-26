Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 860.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $94,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,445. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 131,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $7,485,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,491,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,023,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 563,315 shares of company stock worth $31,539,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.