SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $298.74 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $301.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

