SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 489.8% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,886,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $472,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $298.74 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $301.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.