SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,436 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000.

RLY opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

