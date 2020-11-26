Spectre.ai Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $841,410.64 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 50.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $841,410.64 and approximately $17.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00360601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.26 or 0.03074679 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

SXUT is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

