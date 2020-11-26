SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

SSEZY opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66.

SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

