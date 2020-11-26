SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

