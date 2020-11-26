Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Arthur S. Sills Sells 5,335 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SMP opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $54.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $8,537,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth $7,102,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 68,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

