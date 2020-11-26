Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $313,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,407 shares of company stock worth $1,357,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth $1,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,937,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $2,107,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

