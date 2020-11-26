StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

StealthGas stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get StealthGas alerts:

GASS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.