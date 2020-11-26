Steem Dollars 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $921,742.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00006579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $921,742.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,148.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.35 or 0.01582360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00106612 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000712 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005466 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00380147 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,795,845 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

