Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $489,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,754,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,827,684.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $1,736,400.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $695,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $678,600.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,228,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $628,900.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $109.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.