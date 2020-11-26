STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,391. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $189.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.80. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $196.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.