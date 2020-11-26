Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye Sells 12,848 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STOK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 124,537 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

