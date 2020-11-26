Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) Shares Gap Down to $239.00

Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $239.00, but opened at $228.50. Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) shares last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 207,042 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KETL shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $465.38 million and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Strix Group Plc (KETL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

In related news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 700,000 shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08), for a total value of £1,652,000 ($2,158,348.58).

Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) Company Profile (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.