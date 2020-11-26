Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 638.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3,152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after buying an additional 24,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $233.72 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $242.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

