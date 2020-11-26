Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,883,000 after buying an additional 484,524 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 511,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 99,828 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

