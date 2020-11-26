Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) CEO Sells $456,450.00 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 15,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $456,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,057,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,520.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 977,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

