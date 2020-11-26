Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Superdry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Superdry has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $263.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

