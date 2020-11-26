Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,631 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.57% of Surgery Partners worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $5,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,758,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

