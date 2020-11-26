SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.74% of SVMK worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SVMK by 491.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVMK. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 42,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,096,191.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,766. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

