Sylo Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $96,124.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

XIO (XIO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001056 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001664 BTC.

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000388 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo (SYLO) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io.

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.