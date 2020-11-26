Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,368 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.76% of Synchrony Financial worth $116,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 190,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after purchasing an additional 178,172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after purchasing an additional 256,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 3,172,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,686. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

