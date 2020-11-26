Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Peter Ordentlich Sells 29,972 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNDX opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,759,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 222.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117,149 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

