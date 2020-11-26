Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 179.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $217.02 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.84.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.