Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 33.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.1% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

SNPS opened at $217.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

