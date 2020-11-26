Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 33.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 12.1% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $217.02 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average of $201.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

