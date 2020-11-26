Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

NYSE:TGT opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

