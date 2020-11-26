TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRP. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.21.

TSE:TRP opened at C$58.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,460 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,773.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

