TerraUSD (UST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.01 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded flat against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001740 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002843 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000234 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001931 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001193 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 15,639,530 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

