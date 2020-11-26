Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Cut by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,312 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 36.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after buying an additional 150,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $27,556,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $164.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.