The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,333,000 after acquiring an additional 424,429 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB upped their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

NYSE:BA opened at $217.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.76. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $374.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

