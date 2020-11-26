The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Kunlun Energy stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.19. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

