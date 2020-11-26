The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.50 ($3.76).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) news, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total value of £1,020,000 ($1,332,636.53). Also, insider Penny Hughes acquired 2,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,975.58 ($5,194.12). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,297 shares of company stock worth $809,014.

LON:GYM opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.29. The Gym Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gym Group plc will post 911.4108424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

