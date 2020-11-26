The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,544 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,816,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,993,000 after buying an additional 527,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,077,000 after buying an additional 769,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after buying an additional 1,243,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after buying an additional 959,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

