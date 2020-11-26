The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

MIDD opened at $136.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Middleby by 1,398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 83.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

