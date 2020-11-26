The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

