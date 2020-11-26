The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.01.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.