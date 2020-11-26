The Southern (NYSE:SO) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SO. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.66.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,731,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

