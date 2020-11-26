The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 533.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 158,035 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 556,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 259,267 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $163,811.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $6,351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock worth $8,783,617. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.