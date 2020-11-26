The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

