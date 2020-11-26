The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,724 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.11% of The Wendy’s worth $105,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 5,941.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,738 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 12,991.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after purchasing an additional 653,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 784,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 586,156 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,250. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.