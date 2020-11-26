The Wendy’s (WEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) in the last few weeks:

11/12/2020 – The Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2020 – The Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – The Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

11/4/2020 – The Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

10/28/2020 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – The Wendy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.17. 1,619,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 163.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

