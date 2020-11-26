Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 21,613 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 million and a PE ratio of -4.13.

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) Company Profile (CVE:TLT)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

