Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 234.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $448.45 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

