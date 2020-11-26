Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce Thames acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $89,586.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1,629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

